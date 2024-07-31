Successful Medical Evacuation of Music Artist | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Government of St. Maarten, under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, has taken swift and decisive action to address the tragic shooting incident that occurred last Sunday.

In the wake of this incident, responsible ministries and departments have commenced preliminary discussions, investigations, and established agreements aimed at enhancing policies promoting public safety and preventing similar occurrences in the future.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our citizens and visitors is of paramount importance,” said Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “We are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to implement effective measures that will protect our community.”

In addition to the government’s proactive measures, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, who is also the current acting Minister of Health, played a crucial role in facilitating the air ambulance evacuation of the injured music artist to his home country of Trinidad. This complex operation required coordination with various stakeholders to ensure the artist’s safe return.

“Reaching out to the necessary authorities and ensuring the artist’s safe evacuation was a priority for us,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the police department, the dedicated staff at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and all those involved for their unwavering support and professionalism during this critical time.”

Special thanks to the police department that guaranteed the safe environment for the health professionals to execute their tasks.

The music artist was successfully transported early Wednesday evening, following initial challenges in securing a host hospital in Trinidad. This delay was promptly addressed by the Prime Minister in cooperation with SZV, SMMC, and the relevant authorities in Trinidad to arrange for the payment and logistics of the air ambulance evacuation.

“We are relieved to report that the music artist has arrived safely in Trinidad and remains in stable condition, where he is expected to receive further medical treatment,” added Prime Minister Mercelina.

The Government of St. Maarten remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals within its borders and will continue to work diligently with local and international partners to uphold this commitment.