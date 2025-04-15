Successful Sunset Sail Raises $4,100 for St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundations on World Stray Animal Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The World Stray Animal Day Sunset Sail held on Friday, April 4th, brought together animal lovers, supporters, and generous donors for an unforgettable evening of fun, connection, and community spirit—all in support of the four St. Maarten animal welfare foundations: Animal Defenders, SXM Paws, Island Cat Rescue and the St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation.

The pre-sail mixer, held at Aqua Mania Adventures at the Simpson Bay Resort, was bustling with energy and heartfelt generosity. While many gathered to board the Lambada for the sunset cruise, even more stopped by simply to support the cause, purchase raffle tickets, and donate pet food. The festive atmosphere was further increased by delicious bites provided by La Patrona and Freegan Food Foundation, paired perfectly with refreshing Tito’s cocktails sponsored by CC1.

Guests were warmly welcomed with the chance to meet some of the adorable kittens currently up for adoption, a touching reminder of the lives this fundraiser directly supports. The ever-enthusiastic Dr. Soc from Island 92, who also serves as a board member of the Animal Welfare Foundation, MC’d the evening and smoothly led the raffle announcements aboard the Lambada.

As the catamaran sailed into the sunset, guests continued to enthusiastically purchase raffle tickets, right up until the final draw. Domino’s Pizza fueled the fun with more food on board.

Thanks to the overwhelming community support, $4,100 was raised, with 100% of the raffle proceeds and part of the ticket sales going directly to the participating animal foundations. Additionally, generous donations of pet food will be divided among the organizations to support their continued efforts.

For those who couldn’t join the sail, a separate raffle was held over the weekend, and lucky winners are now enjoying their well-earned prizes.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors, food and beverage partners, prize donors, and every individual who contributed to making this event a success. Most importantly, we honor the incredible work of the four animal foundations who tirelessly advocate for the island’s stray and abandoned animals.

For more information about the Animal Welfare Organizations

Animal Welfare Foundation | P: +1 721-520-8887 | E: sxmanimalwelfare@yahoo.com

SXM Paws | P: +1 721-520-8398 | E: sxmpaws@gmail.com

Animal Defenders | P: +1 721-553-3116 | E: almewi10@gmail.com

Island Cat Rescue | P: +1 721-523-0090 | E: islandcatrescue@gmail.com

About Aqua Mania Adventures

Aqua Mania Adventures is a premier watersports and excursion company in St. Maarten, offering a variety of sailing, diving, and island tour experiences. Dedicated to community engagement, Aqua Mania Adventures hosts events that give back to local causes, ensuring a positive impact on the island and its residents.

