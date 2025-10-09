Successful Testing Marks Major Step Toward Launch of New Online Residence Permit System | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice, through the Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS), has successfully completed the testing phase of Sint Maarten’s new online residence permit application system, marking a major milestone in the Ministry’s ongoing digital transformation and modernization of immigration services.

Over the past week, IBPS teams carried out a series of controlled tests across all stages of the process to ensure the system’s operational readiness. Staff members were given the opportunity to experience the process as applicants, providing valuable feedback that is now being used to refine and improve the platform ahead of its official launch.

As part of the pilot, a selected group of external users, including lawyers, government agencies, and other approved partners, also participated in testing. This targeted exercise allowed the Ministry to evaluate user experience and gather professional input from key stakeholders before broader rollout.

The successful testing phase confirms that the system is functioning as intended and positions the Ministry to move confidently into its final review and preparation stage. The online residence permit system is being implemented by Stichting Beheer ICT Rechtshandhaving (SBIR) and Advanced Computer Technologies Services (ACTS) through a joint venture.

“We are building a system that reflects the kind of public service Sint Maarten deserves, one that is fair, modern, and reliable,” stated Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling. “This new platform not only improves how we manage permit applications but also how we serve our community. Through the collaborative efforts of IBPS, SBIR and ACTS, we are creating a more secure, efficient, and user-friendly online experience that gives applicants confidence their information is well protected and their cases are handled with care.”

IBPS is now in its final review phase, incorporating feedback from both internal and external users before the system’s official launch. The Ministry will announce the launch date in the coming weeks.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry of Justice’s broader agenda to strengthen the justice system from within by equipping staff with the tools and resources needed to deliver fair, modern, and efficient public service.