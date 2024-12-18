Successful Testing of the New Sewage Infrastructure in the Lower Princess Quarter District | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - The testing of the new sewage infrastructure in Dutch Quarter was successfully conducted today, representing a major step forward in improving the area's sewage infrastructure.

Teams from the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), and Windward Roads Infrastructure were present to oversee the operation.

The new Pump Pits are specifically designed to collect all sewage from the Lower Princess Quarter district and pump it directly to the sewage treatment plant. This vital infrastructure upgrade aims to improve sanitation, reduce environmental risks, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

With the Pump Pits now fully tested, the community can look forward to improved sewage management. A formal handover ceremony is planned for January 2025, symbolizing the completion of this essential project and the start of its full integration into the community's services.

The Ministry of VROMI commends all partners and contractors involved in bringing this project to fruition and thanks the Dutch Quarter residents for their patience and cooperation during the development phase.

Further details about the handover ceremony will be announced soon.