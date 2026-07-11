Sucker Garden Community MLF Celebrates First Anniversary & Looks Ahead | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) - The Sucker Garden Community Minded Leaders Foundation (MLF) proudly celebrated its first anniversary, marking a year of dedicated service, community engagement, and leadership aimed at strengthening the Sucker Garden district and the wider St. Maarten community.

Although the anniversary celebration was not held on Emancipation Day the date the foundation was officially launched the occasion served as an opportunity to reflect on the vision that inspired its creation: bringing people together, serving the community, and making a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of others.

Addressing members the Foundation President Meredith Concincion expressed sincere appreciation to every member for their commitment throughout the organization's first year.

"Every meeting attended, every helping hand, every idea shared, and every act of service has helped us grow stronger not only as an organization, but as a family," the President said.

The President encouraged members to remain committed to the foundation's mission, reminding them that every contribution, regardless of size, plays an important role in achieving collective success.

"We all have different gifts and strengths. What matters most is that each of us does our part. Never underestimate the difference your contribution can make. When everyone gives what they can, together we accomplish so much more."

Members were further encouraged to share new ideas, initiatives, and suggestions with the Executive Board, as well as to consider taking on new leadership roles within the organization.

Looking toward the future, the President expressed confidence that the coming year would present even greater opportunities to strengthen the organization and deepen its impact within the community.

The anniversary celebration concluded with fellowship, games, and social activities designed to strengthen the bonds among members. Members joined in a ceremonial toast celebrating the foundation's first year of service and expressing optimism for the future.

The Foundation also took the opportunity to extend congratulations to Mrs Bernadine Van Veen and Mrs. Kay Linda Philips for their achievements and recognition during this year's Emancipation Day celebrations, acknowledging their contributions and commitment to the community. and St. Maarten.

As the Sucker Garden Community Minded Leaders Foundation enters its second year, the organization remains committed to serving with purpose, leading with compassion, and working together to build a stronger, more united Sucker Garden community.