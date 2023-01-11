Sundial Care Students ready for the Regional SKILLS Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - This Friday January 13, 22 students from Sundial School, Milton Peters College, Gwendolyn van Putten School St. Eustatius and Saba Comprehensive School, will be competing in the third Regional SKILLS competition for vocational high school students.

There will be competitions in culinary arts, care, and carpentry. The four competing Care and Wellness students Shanice Daal, Sondy Celine, Ejailah Heyliger and Naisha Alexander are looking forward to the competition. They are ready for it!