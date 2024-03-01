Sundial School to kick off Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Project with Lifelike Baby Dolls | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sundial School is pleased to announce the launch of the Baby Think It Over project, an initiative aimed at promoting teen pregnancy prevention and fostering responsible decision-making among its students.

The Baby Think It Over project is a hands-on, interactive program that provides students with the opportunity to experience the challenges and responsibilities of caring for an infant. By using lifelike baby dolls equipped with computerized systems that simulate the needs and behaviors of real infants, students gain insight into the demands of parenting and the importance of making informed choices about their futures.

The project is part of Sundial School's comprehensive approach to sex education, which includes age-appropriate instruction on topics such as reproductive health, contraception, and healthy relationships.

"We are grateful for the funding and are excited to launch the Baby Think It Over Program at Sundial School," said Dulce van Heijningen. "Our sister school MPC has already executed this project successfully for many years, but we lacked the baby dolls, the simulation baby bumps and other materials to implement the project fully and in a captivating and effective way.”

The Baby Think It Over Program will be planned for second form students in the upcoming term 3. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to support their children's participation in the project and to engage in open and honest conversations about sexual health and responsible decision-making.

This project has been funded by the government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The R4CR program is administered by the World Bank, implemented by VNGI and overseen by the NRPB.