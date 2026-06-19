SunResorts Ltd. N.V. begins Mullet Bay Masterplan Process | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MULLET BAY) - “Sun Resorts”, announces the commencement of the Mullet Bay masterplan process, an important step toward providing the people of St. Maarten with clearer information, better understanding, and a more structured view of what the future of this significant area could look like.

Management recognizes that Mullet Bay means a great deal to the community of St. Maarten. Sun Resorts recognizes that the area carries strong emotions and many unanswered questions. It is a place connected to memory, recreation, tourism, public interest, and many emotions.

For that reason, it is imperative that the next phase must be approached with care, and respect for everyone who feels connected to it and its future must be approached with openness, and responsibility.

The masterplan process is an important step in helping us better understand where we are, where we are going, and what a responsible vision for the area could look like.

“Our goal is to work toward a balanced and constructive outcome that can create the best possible results and a win-win situation, one that considers the interests of the owner of the Mullet Bay property, while also respecting the long-term value, concerns, and aspirations of the people of St. Maarten,” said a representative of Sun Resorts.

The intention is to help explain the possibilities, principles, and considerations that may guide the future of Mullet Bay. It is not a final development announcement, but a planning, communication, and educational framework designed to bring together technical insight, environmental awareness, spatial planning, accessibility, heritage value, and long-term benefit for St. Maarten

To support this process, Sun Resorts has engaged Lyongo Architecture, an architecture and urban design firm with a strong presence in the Netherlands and the Dutch Caribbean. The firm’s involvement brings both professional expertise and a meaningful understanding of the local context.

Architect Lyongo has lived in St. Maarten for several years and has been part of developments such as The Sister Borgia Elementary School, Vocational Training School, Halley’s dental Clinic, in addition to these, he has also supported with residential developments. He is familiar with the Mullet Bay property, and understands the sensitivity, history, and public interest connected to the area. This connection is important in helping translate the complexity of Mullet Bay into a visual and strategic framework that can support public education, stakeholder discussions, and a better understanding of how responsible planning is shaped.

A key objective of this process is to move the conversation from uncertainty and speculation toward information, education, and constructive dialogue. By presenting Mullet Bay through a more organized planning lens, Sun Resorts aims to help the community better understand what is being explored, what factors must be considered, and what steps are needed before any future decisions can be made.

Once the masterplan development advances, it will also create a basis for engagement with relevant authorities, environmental and technical advisors, community stakeholders, and other parties whose input is important.

As this process continues, Sun Resorts will provide updates that explain the masterplan framework, the planning principles involved, and the next steps. The intention is to support a more informed public conversation rooted in education, responsible planning, environmental and cultural awareness, and long-term value for St. Maarten.