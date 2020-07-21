Suspect arrested for threatening neighbors and resisting arrest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Several patrols were directed to the Dollison drive on early Tuesday July 21st, 2020 around and 00:15 am where a man was threatening his neighbors with bodily harm, according to a police report on Tuesday.

At the scene, the patrol was approached by two men who wanted to make an official report against the man with the initials R.R. who threatened to harm them.

The police officers decided to approach the man who was still at the scene and asked him exactly what was going on. R.R. started to insult and threaten the officers for no apparent reason.

He was urged several times to control his anger and explain what had happened, which he refused. At a certain point, the police decided to arrest R.R. as the situation had threatened to get out of hand.

While trying to arrest R.R., he began to vehemently resist his arrest and began struggling with the officers. He was later brought under control, placed in the police vehicle and then taken to the police station in Philipsburg where he is detained pending further investigation. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32592:suspect-arrested-for-threatening-neighbors-and-resisting-arrest&Itemid=451