Suspect Arrested in Connection with 2014 Dutch Quarter Homicide | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a fatal shooting that took place in Dutch Quarter on March 18, 2014.

Following the incident, a female victim was transported to the Louise Constance Hospital on the French side, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The investigation led police to identify a possible suspect, who fled to a nearby island shortly after the shooting.

Recently, KPSM received information that the suspect had returned to Sint Maarten. Upon confirmation of this intelligence, officers acted swiftly, and on the evening of Monday, February 17, 2025, the suspect was immediately arrested. He was taken into custody at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains detained for further questioning.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring justice for victims and their families. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as necessary.