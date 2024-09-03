Suspect arrested in connection with Dutch Quarter unrest and vehicle arson | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - On September 2, 2024, at approximately 15:30, the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) arrested a male suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the unrest that occurred in Dutch Quarter. This unrest resulted in the destruction and burning of several vehicles, including a police vehicle.

The suspect, a resident of Dutch Quarter, had previously been pictured in an emergency meeting held at the office of the Minister of Justice, where he was seen shaking hands with the Chief of Police. It is important to clarify that this meeting was not a negotiation concerning the Dutch Quarter unrest but rather an opportunity for authorities to listen to the concerns of those involved.

During the meeting, it was explicitly stated that individuals responsible for the destruction of government and police property would be held accountable for their actions. It was also made clear that the unrest had to cease immediately, and that the police would continue to uphold law and order.

Today’s arrest is a testament to that commitment. The individual arrested was among the participants in the meeting, which was initiated by a political leader who sought to assist in finding a solution at the time.

The KPSM wishes to emphasize that crime does not pay, and those responsible for criminal activities will face the consequences of their actions. The investigation into the Dutch Quarter unrest is still ongoing, and additional arrests cannot be ruled out.

We urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure justice is served and to help maintain peace and order in our society.