Suspect Arrested in Early Morning Domestic Violence Incident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 23, 2025, at approximately 01:30 AM, the Police Central Dispatch received an urgent call regarding a woman who ran into a casino on Union Road, bleeding and in distress. The victim stated that she had been severely ill-treated by her partner, identified as L.P.

Paramedics arrived shortly after the call and administered first aid to the victim, who had sustained a deep laceration to her face and was bleeding profusely. She was later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Following the incident, police patrols were informed that the suspect may be residing at an address in Belvedere. Upon arrival at the location, officers observed a vehicle belonging to the suspect. However, as they approached, the suspect fled the scene.

Later that morning, patrol units again spotted the suspect near the former Eddie’s Auto Supply roundabout at the intersection of A. Th. Illidge Road and Zagers-gut Road. The suspect attempted to flee once more but was quickly apprehended and arrested. He was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for further questioning.

KPSM condemns all acts of domestic violence. These forms of relationship-based abuse have no place in our community. We urge anyone experiencing domestic abuse or violence to seek help.

There are support services available on the island, including local domestic violence hotlines. In any emergency situation, please do not hesitate to call 911 and ask for help.

Purpose: Shelter and support for women and children affected by domestic violence.

Hotline (24/7): ? +1 (721) 523-6400

Office Number: ? +1 (721) 544-0400

Email: info@safehavensxm.sx