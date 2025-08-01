Suspect Arrested with Firearm after Landlord is threatened | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Around 12:00 on July 31st, 2025, officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a report of a disturbance on Tassel Road involving a young male suspect.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the landlord of an apartment complex who reported that a male individual had broken a window and made serious threats. Based on the information received, officers launched an investigation and were informed that the suspect may be carrying a firearm.

While being searched officers discovered a black-colored firearm in his bag. The suspect, with initials D.P.C., was immediately arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for further questioning.

KPSM continues to warn the public about the possession of illegal firearms and the danger they pose to the safety and well-being of our communities.