SVB AND SZV STRENGTHEN COOPERATION WITH SIGNING OF JOINT MOU | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Social Insurance Bank of Curaçao (SVB) and the Social and Health Insurances of Sint Maarten (SZV) took an important step in strengthening their collaboration by officially signing a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU marks a deepening of cooperation between the two institutions, with a focus on the structured exchange of institutional knowledge, best practices, and operational insights. It highlights the significant alignment between both organizations in terms of operational processes, communication, and IT systems—offering opportunities for further synergy and joint strengthening of implementation capacity.

The signing took place in a constructive and collegial atmosphere and reaffirms the mutual commitment to further improving the quality and efficiency of social security systems.