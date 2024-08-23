SVOBE Schools happy with school furniture sent by MS IQ Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The students and teachers from Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School have returned to classrooms with better tables and chairs then they left before the summer break.

SVOBE Schools wants to thank MS IQ Foundation from the Netherlands, which gathered about 300 secondhand but useful student desks and chairs and other schoolfurniture from secondary schools in the Netherlands.

The former Minister of Education, Rodolphe Samuels and the Division of Educational Innovations were instrumental in arranging and funding the transportation to Sint Maarten.

SVOBE Schools is grateful for their assistance.