SXM Airport forecasts increase in traffic. Three New Charters Start Service from Dec.5th | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Management of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) is undergoing the immediate execution of strategic and operational methods to facilitate an increased number of flights this upcoming high season. Generally, the high season is from the period of December through March.

While the schedules of the commercial and private air traffic continue to increase, Management of PJIAE N.V. is working diligently to implement measures to accommodate the additions of charter flights to contribute to the continuance of the homeporting at Port St. Maarten.

In addition to the scheduled traffic, ITA Airways, Condor, and Air Caraibes have confirmed charter flights into St. Maarten starting December 5, 2021, through March 2022.

PJIAE N.V. anticipates approximately 500,000 passenger movements on more than 3,400 flights, with an exclusion of the commuter airlines and private jets. PJIAE will close 2021 at about 56% travelers compared to 2019, and a high season of around 85% compared to the same period in 2018 – 2019.

The Airport’s Operations and Commercial teams have aligned with stakeholders, such as Customs, Immigration, and transportation to prepare for the added traffic to the already demanding commercial flight schedule.

“With the Terminal Building space constraints and the commencement of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project, we are facing capacity management challenges, and all possible measures have been implemented to mitigate the expected congestion. Additionally, PJIAE is also erecting a canopy at the Arrivals area, and adding more Check-In counters, notwithstanding the facilitating of other building adjustments, to ensure a seamless season,” clarified the Airport Chief, Brian Mingo.