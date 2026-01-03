SXM AIRPORT MONITORING REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS; SOME FLIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is closely monitoring the evolving regional airspace situation in coordination with relevant authorities and airline partners.

While airport operations continue, flight activity is currently impacted, and some flights may be delayed or canceled, particularly those involving U.S.-registered aircraft, due to an active NOTAM affecting Caribbean airspace.

Passengers are strongly advised to contact their airline directly before coming to the airport for the latest information regarding their flight and rebooking options.

Further updates will be shared as appropriate through our official social media channels.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.