SXM DOET 2025: Calls for Community Projects and Youth Interns | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The coordinators of SXM DOET, St. Maarten’s largest volunteer initiative, have officially kicked off preparations for the 2025 edition, marking the event’s 11th consecutive year.

Project Coordinators Breanna Barrie, Caroline Van Oost, Roylyka Roache, and Shanica Romney, in partnership with the Netherlands and the Dutch Caribbean islands—including Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, and St. Eustatius, are excited to announce a significant shift in 2025 as SXM DOET moves its dates from March to May.

The new dates for SXM DOET 2025 will be Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, 2025. “This change comes after careful discussions with our DOET partners within the Kingdom.

While each month has pros and cons, we’re excited to have SXM DOET take place after the St. Maarten carnival this year and hopefully engage even more volunteers and organizations in a refreshed way,” said the Project Coordinators. “We encourage all organizations to submit their project ideas as early as possible via www.sxmdoet.com.”

A New Era: From Carnival to Community Progress

This year’s slogan, “From Parading to Progress for a Brighter St. Maarten,” aims to harness the energy and spirit of the post-Carnival season to fuel community-driven projects. “We want to keep the momentum going after Carnival, bringing the community together to lend a helping hand and make a tangible difference,” Caroline van Oost added. Roylyka Roache emphasized, "SXM DOET is a platform where everyone’s contributions count, and we look forward to seeing how these projects will bring lasting benefits to the NGO’s of St. Maarten."

Call for Projects: Your Ideas Can Make a Difference

Community organizations - from non-profits to schools, sports clubs, and churches - are invited to register their projects on the official SXM DOET website at www.sxmdoet.com, starting next week. Registration will remain open until February 7, 2025. “We’re looking for a variety of projects that will have a lasting impact on our community. SXM DOET helps transform ideas into action—whether that’s restoring a park, painting a school, beautifying public spaces, or catering to a vulnerable group,” Breanna Barrie mentioned.

New Opportunity: Youth Interns Wanted

This year, SXM DOET is adding new activities to invest in engaging younger participants in the power of volunteerism. A vacancy will be published soon and two youth interns will be selected to help drive youth involvement in SXM DOET 2025 and future editions. These interns will bring fresh ideas, support peer engagement, and amplify the importance of volunteering. "We want to empower young people to take an active role in shaping their communities, so we're excited to bring youth-driven ideas to the table," Shanica Romney explained. "It’s a chance for young leaders to make an impact, and we look forward to learning from them."

Financial Support Available for Community Projects

Organizations looking for financial assistance to execute their projects can apply for up to $650 in funding, which can be used for some materials, transportation, and food, to name a few. Financial assistance applications will be available on the website once project registration opens.

How You Can Get Involved

Organizations:

Submit your project ideas : Visit : Visit sxmdoet.com to register your community projects beginning next week.

Apply for financial support : Up to $650 available to assist in executing your projects.

Deadline for registration of projects: February 7, 2025.

Volunteers:

Sign up : After project registration, volunteers can sign up for their preferred projects in mid-February 2025.

Get ready to give back: Join hundreds of volunteers in making St. Maarten a better place to live!

Businesses

SXM DOET is excited to Partner with Businesses again this year! Show your commitment to social responsibility by offering discounts, gift certificates, or products for our volunteers or participating NGO organizations.

Adopt, Donate, and Volunteer: You can also adopt a project: from mid-February, choose one on : You can also adopt a project: from mid-February, choose one on sxmdoet.com or let us match you. Provide funding and materials, then join the project for a meaningful team-building experience!

About SXM DOET

SXM DOET is the largest volunteer initiative organized by the project coordination team in collaboration with the Be the Change Foundation and the Oranje Fonds. It aims to unite the community by engaging volunteers to support local organizations and make a lasting impact on the island. For more information and to get involved, visit www.sxmdoet.com, SXM DOET on Facebook and @sxm.doet on Instagram or email us at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com