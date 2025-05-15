SXM DOET 2025 IS ON – SIGN UP AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE. “It’s time to do our DOETy” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The largest volunteer event on the island, SXM DOET, is happening this Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17, 2025! All persons of the community are encouraged to visit www.sxmdoet.com to browse through almost 100 impactful projects and sign up for the one that sparks your interest.

SXM DOET is more than just volunteering — it’s about networking, teambuilding, and rolling up your sleeves and working together to uplift our beautiful island of St. Maarten. Whether it’s painting, gardening, spending time with the elderly and differently abled, or repairing, there’s a project for everyone to get involved and contribute meaningfully.

This incredible initiative is made possible by the generous support of the Oranje Fonds and the Be the Change Foundation. Their ongoing commitment to community development continues to inspire action across St. Maarten and the entire Dutch Kingdom & Dutch Caribbean.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this island-wide movement. For more information, email us at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com, and stay connected via our social media channels — you might just spot yourself giving back in action!

Let’s unite for change. Let’s DO-ET!