SXM DOET 2025 Off to a Successful Start | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The SXM DOET project coordination team is proud to report that this year’s volunteer event kicked off to a strong and successful start. All scheduled projects for Friday, May 16, were executed as planned, thanks to the incredible support of volunteers, organizations, and community partners on the island.

Despite encountering adverse weather conditions on Saturday, May 17, many of the projects still moved forward and were successfully completed. The SXM DOET coordination team applauds the resilience and dedication of those organizations who continued ahead with their projects in less-than-ideal weather conditions.

However, due to the nature of certain activities, particularly outdoor work and painting, some Saturday projects were postponed for safety and quality reasons. These projects have been rescheduled, with the majority now set to take place on Saturday, May 24, with only a few exceptions still pending.

For volunteers who were unable to participate last Saturday, there’s still a chance to get involved. Several projects are now listed on the SXM DOET website (www.sxmdoet.com) that are scheduled to take place this upcoming Saturday, May 24. Volunteers are encouraged to visit the website, sign up, and take part in making a positive impact within the community.

“We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished so far,” said the project coordination team. “Even with the challenges brought by the weather, many groups pushed forward and made a real difference. For the projects that were postponed, we’re working closely with organizations to ensure they are completed in the upcoming weekend.”

SXM DOET extends heartfelt thanks to Oranje Fonds and Be the Change Foundation who sponsor SXM DOET’s initiative and to all the amazing volunteers, organizations, foundations, schools, businesses, partners and sponsors who continue to show the power of volunteerism, unity and service. The public is encouraged to stay tuned to SXM DOET’s social media platforms for updates regarding the rescheduled projects.

For further inquiries, the SXM DOET team can be reached by email at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com. Stay connected with all the latest updates and volunteer spotlights by following @sxm.doet on Facebook and Instagram.