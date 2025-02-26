SXM DOET and EPIC Host Successful Cleanup & Learn Event at Fort Amsterdam | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Sunday, February 23, 2025, more than 50 volunteers—including community members, Teen Times youth, environmental enthusiasts, and families with young children—gathered at Fort Amsterdam for the SXM DOET x EPIC Cleanup & Learn Event. This collaborative effort aimed to preserve the historic site, a vital breeding ground for the national bird, the brown pelican, while also educating individuals on how to properly execute a cleanup.

The morning kicked off with a warm welcome from SXM DOET coordinators, who introduced the organization’s newest youth interns and provided a brief presentation on the key aspects of cleanup planning, logistics, promotion, and more. The goal was to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge to lead future community initiatives for SXM DOET 2025 and beyond.

Following this, representatives from EPIC outlined the day’s activities. Volunteers were divided into two groups—one focused on collecting litter and the other on removing invasive sawgrass (Panicum maximum). Areas of concern had been pre-marked by the EPIC team to ensure efficient removal, and volunteers received guidance on proper techniques to eliminate the invasive grass while minimizing harm to the surrounding ecosystem.

Thanks to the dedication and hard work of all participants, the event was a resounding success. SXM DOET and EPIC extend their heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, as well as to photographer Lario Duzanson for capturing the day's moments and Heavenly Water for providing refreshments.

EPIC remains committed to environmental conservation and will continue to host similar events throughout the year, including several projects as part of SXM DOET 2025, taking place on May 16 and 17.

For more information on upcoming events and to view photos from the event, please visit www.sxmdoet.com or www.epicislands.org, follow SXM DOET and EPIC on Facebook and Instagram @sxm.doet and @epic.islands, or email info.sxmdoet@gmail.com