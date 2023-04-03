SXM DOET Announces T-Shirt Competition Winners | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Friday March 31st, the SXM DOET project team coordinators announced the winners of the sustainable DIY T-shirt decoration competition. The prize giving ceremony was held at Gelateria Milano on the boardwalk.

The winners of the adult section are Rosanna Philips (3rd place), Estika Halley (2nd place), and Josianne Cannegieter (1st place). The winners of the youth section are Eya Teunissen (3rd place), Latoya Arrindell (2nd place), and Goldie Puhoja (1st place).

The prizes for the adult section were a 2023 Carnival season pass (3rd place), a midline custom from Blue Etoile (2nd place), and a weekend stay at the Morgan Resort and Spa (1st place). The youth prizes were five (5) gift vouchers for Gelataria Milano, a $50 gift certificate for Bebe ‘N’ Kids (2nd place), and a Samsung tablet (1st place).

The shirts were judged by a panel of creative individuals in the community and the 3rd place winners were judged based on the number of social media likes. The judges were Stacy-Ann Taylor, Joost de Jong, and Zillah Duzon-Hazel. The judges were impressed with the submissions and were honored to be part of the panel of judges.

SXM DOET, on average, attracts roughly 1200 to 1400 volunteers on a yearly basis, and has printed more than 10,000 shirts over the last nine (9) years. To promote the reusing of past years shirts and sustainability, the project management team came up with the concept of the shirt competition. For the first year of the competition, there were 10 entries in the adult section and five (5) in the youth section. “We were truly impressed with the submissions and the desire is to have the competition grow on a larger scale, whereby persons are more aware of the importance of maintaining and reusing their clothing”, the team of coordinators indicated.

The coordination team would like to thank the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), Natalie Parotte & Blue Etoile Band, The Morgan Resort and Spa, Gelataria Milano, and Classic Electronics for sponsoring the amazing prizes.

All the beautiful t-shirt submissions can be seen on our social pages and can be used as inspiration for next year’s competition. To stay up to date with all things SXM DOET related, be sure to follow sxm.doet on Instagram, www.facebook.com/SXMDOET and www.sxmdoet.com or email us at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com.