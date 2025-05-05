SXM DOET Calls on the Community: Sign Up and Volunteer | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With Carnival 2025 now behind us, the SXM DOET Project Coordination Team is encouraging the community to keep the island’s vibrant energy alive by signing up to volunteer for SXM DOET 2025 via www.sxmdoet.com

Scheduled for May 16 and 17, this annual initiative is the largest volunteer movement on the island. Funded by the Oranje Fonds and Be the Change Foundation, SXM DOET unites individuals, community groups, businesses, and organizations to participate in meaningful projects that create lasting impact across St. Maarten, supporting the important work of different NGOs on the island.

The impact of volunteer work is one to not be underestimated, and contributes positively to the social fabric of our community.

The theme for this year, “From Parading to Progress for a Brighter St. Maarten,” captures the post-Carnival spirit and channels it into collective community action. Community members are invited to help turn enthusiasm into empowerment, working side by side to improve schools, care for the environment, support vulnerable groups, and engage youth in positive development.

The 2025 edition will feature an impressive number of almost 100 community projects spread across both days, with 43 activities scheduled for Friday, May 16, and 57 on Saturday, May 17. These projects span a wide range of causes and needs—from environmental clean-ups and beautification efforts to programs designed to benefit seniors, persons with disabilities, underserved neighborhoods, and youth groups. “The diversity in listed projects shows just how committed our people are to supporting one another and building a better future together,” the project coordination team mentioned.

Over the years, SXM DOET has drawn between 1,000 and 1,500 volunteers annually. For 2025, the goal is to mobilize 1,500 volunteers, especially youth, to ensure the success of the expanded project list. With more opportunities, there's something for everyone — from those looking to make a difference in just a few hours to those ready to commit both days to helping others.

Everyone is encouraged to visit the website at www.sxmdoet.com to browse available projects and register as a volunteer. Participation is open to individuals and groups alike, and signing up is quick and easy. Volunteers can also subscribe to the newsletter to stay up to date on project developments, deadlines, and community stories.

For further inquiries, the SXM DOET team can be reached by email at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com. Stay connected with all the latest updates and volunteer spotlights by following @sxm.doet on Facebook and Instagram.

Let’s make a difference—together. Sign up today and DOET for St. Maarten!