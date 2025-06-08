SXM DOET Celebrates 11 Years of Successful Community Impact and Volunteerism | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - SXM DOET proudly celebrated its 11th successful year of fostering community spirit, volunteerism, and positive change throughout our communities. Despite experiencing inclement weather during the official SXM DOET weekend on May 16 & 17, the initiative successfully supported 97 community projects, thanks to the unwavering dedication of over 1,500 volunteers and committed organizations.

This year, 42 projects were completed on Friday, May 16th, 29 projects on Saturday, May 17th, and the remaining 26 projects were rescheduled between May 24th and June 7th, due to heavy rainfall the island experienced on May 17. While volunteer turnout was slightly affected by the adverse weather conditions, the enthusiasm and commitment of participants remained strong, reaffirming the deep-rooted culture of volunteerism that defines SXM DOET.

A wide variety of projects were undertaken during this year’s edition, including social initiatives supporting elderly, vulnerable and differently abled groups, the operation & distribution of soup kitchens, the sprucing up and beautification of community spaces, mural paintings, and even an open house session. These diverse activities reflect the wide reach and inclusivity of SXM DOET, touching every corner of our community.

SXM DOET was honored to have the likes of diverse sectors of volunteers, including government departments, members of Parliament, and the private sector. Their participation helped to strengthen the bond between public service, civil society, and the communities they serve.

Special appreciation goes to our dedicated volunteer coaches, who worked closely with the coordination team to check in with the various NGOs and ensure the smooth execution of projects. Their behind the scenes support is vital to the success of the initiative. “Without their help, we would overlook so much, so for them, we are eternally grateful,” said the SXM DOET Project Coordination team.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful for the resilience shown by our NGOs, volunteers, sponsors, and partners,” the team added. “The weather may have changed our schedule, but it did not dampen our spirits or the impact made. The continued community support ensures that SXM DOET remains a beacon of hope and unity in our community.”

SXM DOET extends its heartfelt thanks to Oranje Fonds, Be the Change Foundation, all participating NGOs, businesses, sponsors, partners, and every volunteer who contributed their time and energy. “Without your selfless efforts, SXM DOET would not be possible. You are the heart of this movement,” the coordinators emphasized.

As the organization looks beyond the event weekend, SXM DOET encourages individuals and organizations to continue their volunteer journey through Volunteer.sx, a platform connecting passionate volunteers with meaningful causes year-round.

For more information about SXM DOET or to learn how to contribute, feel free to contact the SXM DOET Coordination Team members at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or visit www.sxmdoet.com, www.facebook.com/SXMDOET. Be sure to sign up for the newsletter to stay connected with all things SXM DOET. Here's to many more years of building a stronger, kinder, and more connected St. Maarten, together.

Volunteers painting and sprucing up.