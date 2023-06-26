SXM DOET Coordinators attend Regional Evaluation Meeting in Curacao | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – ~Presentations about the plans and goals for SXM DOET were shared ~ Earlier this month, two of the four SXM DOET project team coordinators, Breanna Barrie and Roylyka Roache, attended the Kingdom DOET evaluation meeting held in Curaçao on June 14th and 15th. Barrie and Roache had the amazing opportunity to present the SXM DOET brand while meeting with six other participating countries’ namely, Saba DOET, Statia DOET, BON DOET, Cura DOET, Aruba DOET and NL DOET.

The evaluation meeting consisted of two main parts: the first part was an input presentation whereby all countries shared valuable insights and recommendations through short presentations. In these presentations, topics such as statistics, highlighted successes, improvements, and tips to the other counties were covered. The shared presentations provided opportunities for each country to learn and share ideas, tips, and best practices.

The second part included individual meetings whereby each country sat one-on-one with representatives of Oranje Fonds. Various topics were covered including questions about the evaluation report, the future, and goals for SXM DOET, as well as financial matters.

Each year, Oranje Fonds, the initiator, and funder of all the Kingdom DOETs, organizes and hosts an evaluation meeting whereby the seven countries all come together to reflect, brainstorm and share ideas on ways to ensure continuity and success for the following year.

This year’s regional meeting was deemed a success and ended with a historical walking tour of Otrobanda, which provided participants a taste of the rich culture and history behind the city. Next year’s SXM DOET will take place on March 15th & 16th for the 10th anniversary of the largest volunteer initiative on Sint Maarten. Interested organizations can look forward to information sessions later this year. To stay up to date, and for more information, be sure to follow SXM DOET on Facebook and Instagram or email us at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com.