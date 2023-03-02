SXM DOET encourages the public to register to volunteer | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Preparations are well underway for the 9th edition of the SXM DOET weekend of events and the team of project coordinators are encouraging the public to sign up for a project and volunteer. SXM DOET, one of the largest volunteer initiatives on the island, will be held on March 10 and 11, 2023. Registration for volunteers is open and persons are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

On average, SXM DOET attracts approximately 1500 volunteers who eagerly participate in community enrichment projects and the project coordinators are hoping to reach that number this year as well. “In the past, we’ve catered to about 1500 volunteers, and this year, we’re aiming to obtain those numbers and even surpass it”, stated the SXM DOET Coordination Team. As with every year, this year’s lineup of projects caters to a wide variety with projects listed for every interest and focus.

SXM DOET is part of a Kingdom-wide initiative, executed by Be The Change Foundation and funded by the Oranje Fonds, with over 400.000 volunteers in the Netherlands, Curacao, Aruba, St. Eustatius, and Saba all giving back to their communities for two important days of the year.

The project team coordinators have been in full swing in informing the public about getting into the habit of volunteerism, especially during the DOET weekend. As the adage goes, more hands make for lighter work and persons are encouraged to sign up to become a volunteer today via www.sxmdoet.com or visit Instagram @sxm.doet and Facebook @SXMDOET. For further information, the Coordination Team can be reached via email info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or via telephone +1 721 581 6831.