SXM DOET Funding Deadline This Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – All community organizations are reminded to register their projects and apply for funding for SXM DOET on www.sxmdoet.com this week. The funding deadline is this Friday, January 31.

This year SXM DOET is taking place on March 13 and 14. All community organizations; schools, daycares, sports clubs, foundations, non-profits etc. are encouraged to participate by registering and executing one or more SXM DOET projects.

Up to $650 is available for each project, and once projects are registered online, volunteers will be able to sign up to make projects a reality during the days of SXM DOET.

Today, Thursday 30, SXM DOET coordinators will also have a ‘walk-in day’ for any organizations that need help registering online and/or applying for funding. Persons are invited to come by between 12 pm and 6 pm at the Samenwerkende Fondsen Office in Madame Estate.

For directions or questions SXM DOET Coordinators can be contacted via: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak7e46f6e0ec8fcd2f75b40efb0975793b’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy7e46f6e0ec8fcd2f75b40efb0975793b = ‘info.sxmdoet’ + ‘@’;

addy7e46f6e0ec8fcd2f75b40efb0975793b = addy7e46f6e0ec8fcd2f75b40efb0975793b + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text7e46f6e0ec8fcd2f75b40efb0975793b = ‘info.sxmdoet’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak7e46f6e0ec8fcd2f75b40efb0975793b’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text7e46f6e0ec8fcd2f75b40efb0975793b+”;

or +1(721)5860808. More information about the event can be found on www.sxmdoet.com or facebook.com/sxmdoet.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29503:sxm-doet-funding-deadline-this-friday&Itemid=451