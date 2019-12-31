SXM DOET GEARS UP FOR 2020 EDITION. Funding deadline for organizations Jan. 31 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The yearly SXM DOET community service event is slated for Friday March 13 and Saturday March 14, 2020 and will be the event’s 6th edition since its launch in St. Maarten in 2015.

Community based organizations are urged to register their project(s) on the sxmdoet.com website before the January 31 deadline.

For those unfamiliar with how SXM DOET works, the initiative is funded by the Oranje Fonds in the Netherlands and organized locally by the Be The Change Foundation. Local schools, daycares, foundations, sports associations, church and youth groups are all encouraged to host one or more projects and recruit volunteers to help make the project(s) a reality.

Foundations and associations registered with the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce qualify for a grant up to USD$650,- to go towards the materials for the project and to supply food and beverage for the volunteers. Volunteers who register with a project may receive a complimentary SXM DOET t-shirt (while supplies last).

Over the past 6 years, businesses as well as government departments have signed up to volunteer by adopting a project, which can range from helping to build school benches and gardens, paint murals and buildings, plant trees, refurbish playgrounds, host spa days for vulnerable groups and so much more.

Interested organizations may register their project(s) by visiting www.sxmdoet.com. Volunteer sign ups will begin at the end of January. To stay up to date follow SXM DOET on Facebook.

For more information please contact us at 586-0808 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29071:sxm-doet-gears-up-for-2020-edition-funding-deadline-for-organizations-jan-31&Itemid=450