SXM Doet Hosts First Ever Kick-Off Party to Unite Volunteers, Sponsors, and Organizations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - SXM Doet is excited to announce its very first Kick-Off Party, set to take place on Friday, May 8th, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Dutch Quarter Community Center, on Zorg en Rust Road.

In previous years, SXM Doet traditionally hosted a “Thank You Party” following the completion of the Doet days. However, in an effort to introduce a fresh approach and build momentum earlier, the organization is shifting gears this year by launching a Kick-Off Party. The party aligns with the theme of this year, “From Jump up to Step Up for a Brighter St. Maarten” and aims to carry the vibrant energy of the Carnival season straight into SXM Doet, setting the tone for an impactful and engaging experience from the very start.

The Kick Off party serves as an opportunity to bring together the heart of SXM Doet, namely, its dedicated volunteers, valued sponsors, committed partners, and participating organizations, for an afternoon of connection, celebration, and preparation ahead of the upcoming project days.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere designed to encourage networking and collaboration. The event will be hosted by Suppa, along with special guest appearances from King James, King Vers and DJ Chubbs, adding an exciting touch of entertainment to the party.

Participating organizations will also be able to collect their SXM Doet supply bags, which include shirts, hats, and other goodies to gear up for the initiative. In addition, guests can enjoy interactive trivia games centered around SXM Doet, creating a fun and engaging way to learn more about the program and its impact.

SXM Doet 2026 will take place on May 15th and 16th, and members of the public are strongly encouraged to sign up and get involved. Whether as a volunteer, partner, or supporter, there are many ways to contribute.

Members of the public, as well as all stakeholders, are invited to come out and be part of this milestone moment. The Kick Off party marks the beginning of what promises to be another impactful year of community service, collaboration, and positive change across St. Maarten.

For more information, persons are encouraged to follow SXM Doet on social media, sign up for our newsletter or contact the organizing team directly via info.sxmdoet@gmail.com.