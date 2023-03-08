SXM DOET Introduces Road2Doet Sustainable T-Shirt Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - SXM DOET, one of the largest volunteer initiatives on St. Maarten takes place on March 10th and 11th and the coordinators have added a new twist to get volunteers excited and into the habit of sustainable living. The DOET team is campaigning to encourage volunteers of all ages, to decorate an old DOET t-shirt shirt and wear it while volunteering during the two-day event this weekend.

The idea behind the campaign is based on the high volume of shirts that are printed on a yearly basis. DOET attracts roughly 1500 volunteers annually, and over the last nine years, more than 10,000 shirts have been printed. The DOET coordinators felt it important to promote and highlight sustainable living habits, and therefore, the concept of the DIY T-shirt competition came to fruition.

Volunteers who are interested in taking part in the competition will need to find an old SXM DOET shirt, decorate the shirt as creatively as possible, post the picture while volunteering either on Friday March 10 or Saturday March 11th, tag @sxmdoet on Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtag #Road2Doet.

The shirts will be judged by a panel of creative minds within the community. Volunteers will also be given the opportunity to have their peers judge the most creative shirt via social media likes. Judges will be in search of creative, original, eye-catching, sustainable, and memorable designs.

Winners will be announced on March 31st, 2023, and the most creative/best designed shirts will win a 2023 Carnival season pass (3rd place), a midline costume from Blue Etoile (2nd place), and a weekend stay at The Morgan Resort & Spa (1st place). Youth prizes will also be awarded.

The project team coordinators would like to thank the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), Blue Etoile, and The Morgan Resort & Spa for assisting in making the prizes available for the lucky winners.

More information about the sustainable T-shirt competition can be found via Instagram @sxm.doet or facebook.com/sxmdoet. Persons are encouraged to sign up and volunteer via www.sxmdoet.com for a chance to enter the competition while giving back to the community through volunteerism.