SXM DOET is calling on Prospective Youth Interns & Coaches | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The SXM DOET project coordination team is inviting all interested youth interns to apply for the Youth Internship Program. To apply, candidates aged 15-20 years must submit a minimum of one (1) to a maximum of three-minutes (3) video entry explaining why they are the best candidate for the position via email at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com, no later than January 15, 2025.

Originally announced in December 2024, this program offers two motivated young individuals the opportunity to gain hands-on experience by shadowing the SXM DOET coordinators in the planning of St. Maarten’s largest volunteer event. This initiative was developed in collaboration with the Oranje Fonds and Be the Change Foundation, both of which are major contributors to SXM DOET. The goal is to enhance youth involvement through participatory research and encourage greater youth participation in volunteerism.

The internship aims to inspire and empower young people by integrating more youth-driven initiatives into the planning process. Interns will gain valuable experience in event management, community engagement and networking while also playing a key role in promoting volunteerism among their peers. This opportunity allows interns to contribute directly to the success of SXM DOET while deepening their connection to their community.

The deadline for applications has been extended to January 15, 2025, giving prospective candidates more time to apply for this exciting opportunity. The SXM DOET team encourages all passionate and motivated youth to submit their applications and be part of shaping the future of volunteerism on St. Maarten.

In addition to the Youth Internship Program, the SXM DOET project coordination team is also seeking vibrant and dynamic volunteer coaches. Volunteer coaches assist organizations with the planning, registration, and preparation of projects to be executed on the SXM DOET days, which for 2025 will be held on May 16th & 17th, 2025.

Interested individuals are invited to attend an information session on Thursday, January 16th at 7:00 PM at the SKOS Training Center, located upstairs at the Sister Magda Primary School. During the session, a sign-up sheet will be provided along with more information about how to get involved.

For more details on both the Youth Internship and volunteer coach opportunities, visit the SXM DOET Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sxmdoet or follow on Instagram at @SXMDOET. Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter via https://mailchi.mp/2462ad250a1b/sxm-doet-newslettersignup and visit our website at www.sxmdoet.com