SXM Doet, Luv Lux Mas, & Volunteer.sx Successfully Partner to Bring Carnival Excitement | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Persons who were seeking a unique and exciting way to experience Carnival 2026 were given the opportunity to do just that through a dynamic collaboration between SXM Doet, Luv Lux Mas, and the Volunteer.sx platform.

The initiative brought together 7 dedicated volunteers who supported the Luv Lux Carnival Mas Camp 2026, gaining a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most vibrant and anticipated on-the-road experiences of the Carnival season.

Volunteers played an essential role during the parade days on April 30 and May 1, assisting revelers on the road and helping to ensure a smooth, safe, and enjoyable experience for all participants. This hands-on involvement placed volunteers at the heart of the action, allowing them to fully experience the energy, culture, and excitement that define St. Maarten’s Carnival.

“This collaboration reflects what SXM Doet is all about, connecting persons to meaningful volunteer opportunities while strengthening community partnerships,” the SXM Doet Project Coordinators shared. “By teaming up with Luv Lux Mas and utilizing the volunteer.sx platform, we were able to create a fun and impactful experience for all involved.”

The opportunity attracted enthusiastic, high-energy, and team-oriented individuals who contributed to the success of the initiative while enjoying a truly memorable Carnival experience.

SXM Doet extends its sincere thanks to all volunteers who participated, as well as to Luv Lux Mas for their collaboration in making this initiative a success.

Together, they helped bring the road to life, showcasing the power of volunteerism within the spirit of Carnival.

For more volunteer opportunities throughout the year, persons can visit the volunteer.sx platform. Individuals are also encouraged to sign up for SXM Doet 2026, taking place on May 15 and 16, and continue making a positive impact within the community.