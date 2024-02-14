SXM DOET Opens Volunteer Registration for 10th Edition of DOET | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – SXM DOET Project Coordination Team announced that the website is live and registration for volunteers is now open via www.sxmdoet.com. This year, SXM DOET will be celebrating 10 years of hosting community enrichment projects throughout Sint Maarten on March 15th and 16th, 2024.

This year, the total number of projects is 69, with 26 projects on Friday and 43 projects on Saturday. The projects have been posted online and volunteers are encouraged to begin signing up to volunteer.

“This year we experienced a decrease in the number of projects registered due to many organizations undergoing changes to the boards and restructuring of the organizations, however, we hope that with these changes, the organizations can rejoin us next year and continue to make impactful changes during DOET weekend and beyond”, the Project Coordination Team said.

On average, SXM DOET attracts approximately 1000-1500 volunteers who eagerly participate and the project coordinators are hoping to reach that number this year as well.

“In the past, we’ve catered to about 1500 volunteers, and although this year we have less projects, we’re still aiming to obtain those numbers”, stated the SXM DOET Coordination Team. As with every year, this year’s lineup of projects caters to a wide variety with projects listed for every interest and focus.

More information and registration possibilities can be found on www.sxmdoet.com. DOET organizers can be reached via email at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or stay up to date with SXM DOET via facebook.com/sxmdoet or Instagram via @sxm.doet