SXM DOET Partners with St. Maarten Tourism Bureau to Promote Volun-Tourism and Volunteerism | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - SXM DOET and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is pleased to announce an exciting collaboration for the 11th edition of this impactful community-driven initiative. In a powerful partnership, the STB will help promote SXM DOET across their social media platforms, while also assisting in the sourcing of exclusive Early DOETi trinkets to organizations that register early for the event.

This partnership reaffirms the Government of St. Maarten’s commitment to volunteerism and community engagement. By supporting SXM DOET, the STB is also championing the concept of volun-tourism – an opportunity for travelers to experience more than just the island’s famous beaches and resorts. Tourists can now roll up their sleeves, give back, and actively participate in community projects, forging meaningful connections with the island and residents.

SXM DOET, slated for May 16 and 17, 2025, has been a signature event for the past decade, bringing together volunteers, NGO’s, foundations, and residents to improve and enhance communities across St. Maarten. The event not only boosts the local economy but also strengthens the community ties on the island, making a positive and lasting impact on both residents and visitors alike.

"At SXM DOET, we understand the importance of our communities and recognize the power of giving back. By partnering with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, we’re highlighting how travelers can make a difference while enjoying everything St. Maarten has to offer," the Project Coordination Team added. "This partnership showcases our shared commitment to supporting local initiatives and engaging visitors in meaningful ways."

“St. Maarten is more than just a destination—it’s a community,” said May-Ling Chun, Director of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. “Through this partnership with SXM DOET, we invite visitors to go beyond the beaches and experience the heart of our island by giving back. Volun-tourism allows travelers to make meaningful connections while leaving a positive impact on the places they visit. We are excited to support this initiative and showcase the true spirit of St. Maarten.”

For more information on how to get involved with SXM DOET or to register as a volunteer, please visit www.sxmdoet.com and follow us on Instagram at @sxm.doet and Facebook.com/sxmdoet. For more information on the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, visit www.vacationstmaarten.com