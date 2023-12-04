SXM DOET Project Registration and Funding Application Process Now Open | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The SXM DOET team is happy to announce to all community organizations that the project registration and funding application process is officially open. The deadline to register projects and apply for funding is January 5th, 2024.

Although it is a bit earlier than in previous years, the project management team wants to ensure that the projects are registered in a timely manner for the financial applications (for those who applied) to be reviewed, approved and disbursements of funds to occur by February 2024.

“This year we are keeping to a strict deadline, so please make sure you are registered. Please contact us if you require any assistance; we are here to help.”



Community organizations such as non-profits, schools, sports clubs, and churches, to mention a few, can register their SXM DOET project(s) and apply for funding via www.sxmdoet.com.

Once registered, organizations can apply for up to $650 in funding towards completing their project(s) during SXM DOET 2024. For the 2024 registration period, the project management team has added a new incentive for early registration, namely, “Early DOETi”.

Early DOETi gives special SXM DOET goodies to the first 10 volunteers of the first 10 organizations that have fully registered their project. Organizations that have previously taken part in SXM DOET can expect to be contacted by the volunteer coaches to guide and provide assistance if need be.

This can also be available to new organizations when they reach out to the SXM DOET team.

SXM DOET 2024 is scheduled for March 15th and 16th 2024 and marks the 10th year anniversary of the largest volunteer event on Sint Maarten. It is executed by Be The Change Foundation (BTC) and funded by the Oranje Fonds.

It is the largest volunteer initiative in the Dutch Kingdom whereby foundations, associations, schools, and other NGOs host various projects that require the assistance of volunteers.

Interested volunteers can sign up to registered community projects via the website: www.sxmdoet.com at the end of January 2024.



If community organizations require assistance to register, the SXM DOET Team will gladly provide assistance via email: info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or phone: +1 (721) 581 6831.