SXM DOET Volunteer Registration Now Open. Community Invited to Step Up and Make a Difference | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The SXM DOET organizing team is pleased to announce that volunteer registration for SXM DOET 2026 is now officially open via www.sxmdoet.com, and the community is encouraged to sign up and be part of one of the island’s largest community service events.

Set to take place on May 15 and 16, 2026, under the theme “From Jump Up to Step Up for a Brighter Sint Maarten,” SXM DOET continues to be a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when the community comes together in the spirit of volunteerism.

With more than 80 community projects registered, volunteers are essential to bringing these initiatives to life. This year, the SXM DOET team is aiming to mobilize between 1,200 and 1,500 volunteers across the two-day event, and is calling on the community to help make this goal a reality.

From painting and small repairs to community outreach, environmental clean ups, and social activities, there are opportunities for everyone to get involved whether individually, with friends and family, or as part of a company or organization.

“NGO’s and volunteers are the heartbeat of SXM DOET,” the Project Management Team shared. “The organizations have done their part, now it’s the volunteers’ turn. Each person who signs up contributes directly to the development and upliftment of our communities. Whether you can give a few hours or a full day, your time makes a real impact.”

“Now is the time for the community to step forward,” the team added. “We have the projects. What we need now are the hands and hearts to help execute them. Every volunteer makes a difference.”

SXM DOET continues to serve as a platform to stimulate volunteerism and unity, allowing residents from all walks of life to actively contribute while spending quality time and building new connections during May 15 and 16.

As an extra added incentive, for the third consecutive year, the SXM DOET team has secured early DOETie items, some from local vendors, which will be distributed to the first 10 organizations that completed their registration correctly. These items will then be given to the first (10) volunteers of those respective projects.

The SXM DOET team is encouraging persons not to wait until the last minute to register, as projects will begin filling up based on volunteer interest and availability.

Individuals and groups can sign up by visiting www.sxmdoet.com. For more information and updates, follow SXM DOET on social media or contact the team at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com.

Let’s come together, step up, and make SXM DOET 2026 a true reflection of the oneness and comradery of Sint Maarten.