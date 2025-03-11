SXM DOET Welcomes First-Ever Youth Interns for 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – For the first time, SXM DOET is thrilled to introduce its Youth Internship Program, offering three motivated young individuals the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the planning and execution of St. Maarten’s largest volunteer event. Goldie Pohuja, Sariah Allamby, and Wish-Shaun Bailey have joined the team as SXM DOET's first-ever youth interns, with the program designed to enhance youth involvement and encourage greater youth participation in volunteerism. This initiative is made possible through a partnership with the Oranje Fonds and Be the Change Foundation, two key contributors to SXM DOET.

The internship aims to inspire and empower these young individuals by involving them in the planning process for SXM DOET 2025. Goldie and Sariah will serve as Youth Engagement Interns, helping to inspire their peers to get involved in volunteerism, assisting in event planning, and creating engaging social media content. Wish-Shaun will take on the role of Youth Engagement Support Intern, assisting with project coordination, social media efforts, and behind-the-scenes tasks to ensure the success of the event.

The program began in February 2025 and will run through May 2025. Goldie, Sariah, and Wish-Shaun will actively contribute to SXM DOET's outreach efforts, including school visits, radio tours, and the creation of youth-centered campaigns. Their involvement in these initiatives will inspire their peers to participate in volunteerism and promote SXM DOET 2025, which will take place on Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Reflecting on her experience so far, Goldie Pohuja shared, "I was really glad to see how well we work together as a team and how we support each other. I’m excited to keep collaborating, connect more with my community, and learn from the amazing people at SXM DOET and our partners."

As part of their onboarding, the youth interns participated in a fun team-building Escape Room challenge, where they had the chance to connect with the SXM DOET Coordination Team. SXM DOET extends a special thank you to Dutch Blonde Beach Bar & Restaurant for their warm hospitality and support during this activity.

Engaging youth is at the heart of SXM DOET 2025, and Goldie, Sariah, and Wish-Shaun are set to play a vital role in making this year’s event bigger and more impactful than ever before.

Stay tuned for more updates on how these youth interns will be making a difference during SXM DOET 2025. For more information, to register, or to stay up to date on all things SXM DOET, visit www.sxmdoet.com. You can also sign up for their newsletter to receive the latest updates. For inquiries, please contact the SXM DOET team via email at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com. Stay connected with SXM DOET on Facebook and Instagram @sxm.doet.