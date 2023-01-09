SXM DOET Welcomes new Coordinators and Opens Registration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – SXM DOET welcomes its new coordinators for its annual volunteerism event. Over the past 8 years, Melanie Choisy, Fleur Hermanides, and Laura Bijnsdorp have been coordinating SXM DOET and felt it was time to bring, “fresh ideas, new energy, and hand over SXM DOET to a new team” and expressed: “We are very grateful for the applications we received and have full confidence that the new coordinators will be able to continue SXM DOET and expand its success!”



The new SXM DOET coordinators are Breanna Barrie, Shanica Romney, Caroline van Oost, and Roylyka Roache who have ‘hit the ground running’ to become familiarized with all the back-end work of the event to ensure a continued successful event. The new team will continue to receive assistance from the former project management team members and will report directly to the Be The Change Foundation board.



In the coming weeks, the new coordinators will be highlighted on SXM DOET’s social media pages (@sxmdoet on Facebook and Instagram) so that community organizations and volunteers can get to know them. The public is encouraged to follow both platforms to be updated on all events leading to SXM DOET 2023.

SXM DOET 2023 is scheduled for March 10th and 11th 2023, for its ninth consecutive year. It is the largest volunteer initiative in the Dutch Kingdom whereby foundations, associations, schools, and other NGOs host various projects that require the assistance of volunteers. The event is hosted annually on all Dutch Caribbean islands and in the Netherlands in early March.

The registration process for the projects and funding applications are currently open. NGO’s can receive financial assistance for their projects between $500 and up to $650. The team would like to encourage NGO’s to register creative projects and financial requests as soon as possible. The deadline for registration is January 31st, 2023. Various walk-in days will be scheduled and will be made public in the coming weeks.

More information and registration possibilities can be found on www.sxmdoet.com. DOET organizers can be reached via email at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or stay up to date with SXMDOET via facebook.com/sxmdoet or Instagram via @sxm.doet