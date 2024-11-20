SXM Lagoon Festival Returns for its 3rd Annual Celebration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The marinas in the Simpson Bay lagoon have come together once again to put on the 3rd annual SXM Lagoon Festival, a celebration organized by The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance, Palapa Marina, Skyport Marina, and IGY – Isle de Sol Marina. This highly anticipated four-day event, running from March 27th to March 30th, 2025, promises a great experience for the yachts, visitors and the St. Maarten community.

The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance will kick off the festival on March 27th, featuring the 3rd annual “Best of the Best Chef Competition,” a culinary showdown highlighting the talents of eight competitors – four yacht chefs and four local chefs. This year, the competition is excited to announce Maggi as the lead sponsor, bringing a new level of flavor and innovation to the event. Alongside Nestlé’s brands, KitKat and Nescafé will also be partnering to elevate the experience, together with our valued partners PDG and EZ-Shop powered by Prime. The chef competition will be followed by a Fire & Ice Masquerade kickoff party in the evening, a glamorous event setting the tone for the festival’s lineup.

Returning for the 2025 chef competition are crowd favorites like the ice cream cart and LaMarca Prosecco stand, much-loved additions that proved a hit with attendees last year. Enhancing this years’ experience, Nescafé will provide a specialty coffee station for spectators to enjoy. Maggi, KitKat, and Nescafé are set to take center stage throughout the chef competition, with Maggi inspiring the first two rounds and KitKat making a highlight in the third.

“We are pleased to be a part of this tremendous event with its endless potential,” says Graziella Zimmerman, Business Development Manager at Nestlé. “As the premier food brand in the Caribbean, we are excited to showcase both local and international chefs in this exciting culinary competition. Maggi means quality, and we look forward to celebrating that at the festival.”

Renata Richardson, Head of Marketing at Prime Distributors, also shared her enthusiasm about Prime’s involvement as a key event sponsor. “Supporting the ice cream cart, prosecco bar, and drink stations allows us to bring some of our best products to the event in a way that connects with the audience. We’re happy to be part of such a great event once again that brings together the community and the yachting world.”

“This event truly bridges the gap between the yachting industry and our local community,” adds Sharrita Mills, Sales & Marketing Director at The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance. “We’re proud to highlight the exceptional talents of local chefs alongside yacht chefs, showcasing St. Maarten’s culinary skills in an event that everyone can enjoy.”

The 3rd annual SXM Lagoon Festival promises to deliver a unique blend of high-energy entertainment, culinary excellence, and community engagement. This year’s event will offer something for everyone, from chef competitions and themed parties to delicious food and beverage options, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. Don’t miss out on the most exciting event of the yachting season!