SXM Notary Richards officially launches new website | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - With an outdoor happy hour event for invited guests, notary office, SXM Notary Richards, last Friday launched its official website, https://sxmnotaryrichards.sx. The notary office opened its doors to the public on November 1 of last year.

The website, among others, provides an overview of the notarial services, offered by the notary office. These range from transfer of deeds, to the certification of documents and establishment of companies, foundations, association N.Vs and B.Vs.

The site lists legalizations, testaments and transfer of deeds among its specialties. Persons visiting the website get to see the specific service or assistance they would need. Clients are advised to go online and schedule an intake meeting with the notary office, allowing a member of staff to guide the client regarding the precise service required.

The client can do so by clicking on the ‘Schedule your intake’ button and follow the instructions to confirm an appointment.

In presenting the website, Deputy Civil-Law Notary Keshia Richards told the gathering that the office aims to be the most innovative Notary Office “and be recognized as the best customer service provider in the St. Maarten’s Notary domain”.

Richards recognized and thanked her “hardworking, dedicated team”, her parents, Franklyn and Angela Richards, her fiance, her mentor Faride Tjon Ajong, local Government, the Joint Court of Justice, fellow notaries, clients and prospective clients.

The notary office is located at the same location as former notary offices of Jose Speetjens and Faride Tjon Ajong.

(Deputy) Civil-law Notary is Keshia La Toya Richards LLM, a former Milton Peters College student with a Master’s degree in Notary Law obtained at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

Keshia Richards, daughter of the soil is a devoted and passionate individual with a passion for the legal sector. Keshia has been active in the legal industry since 2008; after completing her studies in 2013 she found her passion in Family Law, Succession Law, and Property Law. In 2015, Keshia completed a personal internship at Tjon Ajong & Associates in Sint Maarten. After completing these ventures, she was confident and motivated to pursue the goal of being the first local notary on the island. Her motivation did not stop there, Keshia continues to pursue personal growth through courses that will enhance her notarial skills.

Keshia and her team pride themselves on their strong work ethic and are devoted to providing the people of Sint Maarten with exceptional professional services.

The office team consists of any other civil-law notary employed with Richards Legal ABV- SXM Notary Richards, as well as the junior civil-law notary or notaries, lawyer or lawyers, other employees and associates employed with the aforementioned office.

For inquiries please contact info@sxmnotaryrichards.sx or call +1 721 542 6817

Deputy Civil Law Attorney Keshia Richards, at centre, joined by Sint Maarten Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Minister Doran (2nd left), Minister Ardwell (1st right) and a staff member.

Deputy Civil Law Attorney Keshia Richards, at centre, flanked by staff members of SXM Notary Richards, at website launch / January 27, 2023