SXMNBA: Camps/training sessions are rebuilding and strengthening the foundation of basketball | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) would like to send out a huge thank you to Coach Shabaz “SK” Buchanan for his time and dedication to the recently completed youth basketball mini-camp at the Jose Lake/John Cooper Ballpark in Cul-De-Sac and LB Scott Sports Auditorium.

While he was supposed to be enjoying his vacation on Sint Maarten, Mr. Buchanan assisted the SXMNBA by hosting two basketball training sessions with a group of youth basketball players.

President of the SXMNBA, Mr. Alex Ferdinand was extremely satisfied with the outcome of the mini-camp. “The kids really appreciated the training sessions, and they are already looking forward to Coach SK’s next visit”, he mentioned.

“We would also like to recognize Mr. William Barry, Mr. Robinson Laurent and all the parents and kids for coming out and supporting the mini-camp”, he continued. Mr. Ferdinand stated that the mini-camp would not have been possible without the support and participation of the youth of Sint Maarten and their parents.

The SXMNBA has many plans for future camps and tournaments and will continue with its efforts to bring the sport of basketball back to the forefront. The association believes that by providing the youth with basketball camps and/or training sessions, it is rebuilding and strengthening the foundation of basketball on Sint Maarten.

“Basketball is still one of the most popular sports on Sint Maarten, and we’re doing our best to bring back some structure to the game”, Ferdinand concluded.

The SXMNBA will be continuing with its weekly basketball training sessions on Saturday mornings from 9am-11am at Jose Lake Ballpark in Cul-De-Sac. You can register at https://tinyurl.com/sxmnba and contact us at +1(721)520-2151 or sxmnba@gmail.com for more information.