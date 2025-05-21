SYNERGY Meeting Unites Healthcare Leaders to Tackle Burnout | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - On Thursday, May 8, the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) hosted a successful SYNERGY meeting, bringing together 25 representatives from healthcare and partner institutions from Sint Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

Participating organizations included Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation, Mental Health Foundation, Sint Maarten Medical Center, White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, Mental Health Caribbean, Sint Eustatius Auxiliary Home, and National Institute for Professional Advancement.

Themed around “Burnout Among Staff,” the highlight of the day was an inspiring workshop by Zuleima Violenus. She addressed the complexity of identifying and treating burnout, especially due to its overlapping symptoms with other disorders.

Despite these challenges, she provided practical insights on recognizing symptoms and shared treatment strategies. In particular, she pointed out the significant role of the workplace in both prevention and recovery.

Human Resources and leadership teams, she noted, can create a culture of awareness, implement supportive policies, and empower colleagues to look out for one another and speak up.

The session concluded with breakout discussions where participants reflected on their current efforts to address burnout, identified ambitions for improvement, and considered what steps could be taken in the short, medium, and long term.

The workshop was very inspiring and received an outstanding average rating of 9.5 out of 10. Overall, participants rated the event 8.8, with high praise for the relevance of the topic, networking opportunities, and the open exchange of experiences.

Participants expressed the need for continued collaboration and proposed future topics for the next SYNERGY meeting, which will mark the 10th edition of the initiative.

Organizations interested in joining SYNERGY are warmly invited to reach out. For more information, please visit our website http://www.synergy-act.nl or contact us at +1 (721) 527-6723.