SZV ADDRESSES OUTSTANDING PENSION APPROVALS AND PAYMENTS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Social & Health Insurances SZV has escalated its efforts to resolve the issue of pending approvals for new applications of Old-Age (AOV), Widow(er)'s and Orphan (AWW) pension benefits. Delays in the approval process were due to technical issues, which have recently been resolved. On December 20, the new applicants received a retroactive lump sum payment of their entitled amounts.

"I would like to thank the SZV team for ensuring that these families received their monies before the Christmas holiday. This will bring some much needed relief during these challenging times. Despite the delays, I'm proud to ...