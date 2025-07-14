SZV AND CMC ADVANCE REGIONAL DIALOGUE ON HEALTHCARE AND INSURANCE CHALLENGES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Director of Social & Health Insurances (SZV), Mr. Glen A. Carty, recently participated in a follow-up meeting in Curaçao with Mr. Johan de Graaf, Director of the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC), building on earlier discussions held in Sint Maarten. The agenda centered on strengthening relationships between hospitals and insurance providers across the region.

These meetings have brought together key stakeholders to exchange insights, address common challenges, and learn from each other’s experiences—both positive and negative. With shared goals such as the automation of processes, digitalization of client services, healthcare financing, and improvements in quality of care, participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuous dialogue, collaboration, and regional partnership.

“The challenges we face in the healthcare sector are not unique to Sint Maarten—they are regional and even global,” stated Carty. “By staying connected, we can find sustainable solutions together.”

A central theme throughout the discussions was the increasing role of automation and how technological advancements have enabled organizations like SZV to enhance operations and service delivery. Participants explored opportunities to leverage these tools in creating more efficient and transparent systems that benefit both patients and care providers.