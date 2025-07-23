SZV AT ISSA: ADVANCING PUBLIC COMMUNICATION ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - SZV Social & Health Insurances proudly represented Sint Maarten at the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Technical Seminar on Communication approaches and strategies in social security institutions in the Caribbean, held in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The event brought together social security institutions from across the Caribbean to discuss strengthening communication practices that support public engagement and service delivery.

Charonne Holder, Manager of Corporate Communications at SZV, served as a speaker and panelist in the session titled "Traditional and Digital Media in Institutional Communication to Reach the Public." Her presentation focused on SZV’s integrated communication strategy and featured the Employer Compliance Campaign as a key case study.

“Participation in the ISSA seminar reflects SZV’s ongoing commitment to innovation in public service communication and its role as a regional contributor to advancing people-centered social security systems,” said Holder.

“By continuing to engage with our community and regional partners, SZV remains dedicated to removing barriers to information, ensuring that every resident, regardless of background or ability, is empowered with the knowledge they need to access their rights and carry out their responsibilities as it relates to social and health insurance benefits.”

The seminar took place from June 2 - 4, 2025 and was organized in cooperation with the ISSA Focal Point for the English-speaking Caribbean Countries and hosted by the National Insurance and Social Security Service (NISSS) of Barbados.

The seminar emphasized the importance of trust, clarity, and innovation in communicating with citizens, especially in evolving digital environments.