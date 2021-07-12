SZV CLIENT PORTALS AND DIGITAL SERVICES NOW EASIER TO FIND ON WEBSITE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Social & Health Insurances SZV announced on Monday July 12, the start of a phased update of its website www.szv.sx. The content and navigation of the homepage, featuring the SZV client portals and digital services, was the first of a series of changes to be implemented in the coming months.
Being the 24/7 online access point for client information on rights, obligations and procedures, the website updates aim to help clients better access current online services, ensuring a hassle-free switch.
The pending updates will go hand-in-hand with the further development of the ‘new’ digital procedures of SZV and the heavily promoted client self-service portals; Employer Portal and MySZV.
Clients are encouraged to look out for more announcements about the various upgrades via the SZV website, Facebook, LinkedIN and client portals.
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=38598:szv-client-portals-and-digital-services-now-easier-to-find-on-website&Itemid=450
