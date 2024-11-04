SZV EMPLOYEE HEALTH AWARENESS EVENT EMPHASIZES STRESS MANAGEMENT AND WORK LIFE BALANCE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Social & Health Insurances (SZV) held its third annual Employee Health Awareness Event on October 4, bringing together employees and mental health professionals for an afternoon of insightful discussions and practical advice on maintaining a healthy work-life balance and managing stress effectively.

This year, SZV’s HR team welcomed mental healthcare professionals Dr. J. Arnell and Ms. Alexandrine Peterson, who led sessions on work-life balance and stress management, topics identified as essential for today’s dynamic work environment. Their expertise provided SZV employees with tools and strategies to navigate the complexities of professional and personal life, equipping them with techniques to manage stress and improve their overall quality of life.

"Our annual Health Awareness Event has become one of the highlights of the year, aligning with our Beyond 3.0 strategic goal to foster a people-centered culture. We are thrilled to see our employees embrace these initiatives, which are crucial in promoting a more informed, engaged, and health-conscious workforce." – SZV Management

The focus on stress management and work-life balance has proven highly relevant and impactful for SZV employees. Attendance has increased each year, underscoring a growing dedication to personal health among the staff. This year’s event reflected SZV’s dedication to supporting employees in their pursuit of wellness, both personally and professionally. By prioritizing internal wellness initiatives, SZV aims to enhance employee satisfaction and productivity, reinforcing its role in building a supportive and effective work culture.

These initiatives ensure that SZV employees are prepared to serve the community effectively, maintaining a healthy balance in their roles and supporting each other along the way.