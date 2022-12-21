SZV EMPLOYEES GIFT CHRISTMAS BASKETS TO SENIORS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - With the collective contributions of SZV employees, we were able to gift 62 Christmas baskets to seniors in our community this Holiday season!

The SZV team personally delivered the holiday baskets to families in Cay Bay, Pond Island, Middle Region, Dutch Quarter, and St. Peters.

The families received a multifunctional bucket filled with grains, pasta, soups, canned goods, and toiletries which can supply 3-days of meals depending on the size of the family.

This is the 9th year that SZV employees have been carrying out this tradition of giving back to the community during Christmas.