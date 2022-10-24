SZV HOSTS HEALTH AWARENESS DAY FOR STAFF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Social & Health Insurances SZV recently hosted the first of a series of Employee Health Awareness days for its employees. Guest speakers included Mr. Gordon Snow, prostate cancer survivor, and Mrs. Mercedes Wyatt (Elektra), representing both the Positive & Elektralytes Foundations.

​​​​​​"Employee wellness is one of our top priorities at SZV. These sessions are catered to the needs and interests of our staff and complement the various ways we are creating a more well-balanced work environment at SZV. The first event was a great success, and we look forward to hosting the next one soon." – Ms. Jahaira Boasman, Human Resource Manager at SZV

SZV would like to thank Mr. Snow and the Positive and Elektralytes Foundations for facilitating the information sessions on prostate and breast cancer and their commitment to increasing public awareness of these diseases.