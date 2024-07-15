SZV HOSTS SUCCESSFUL EMPLOYEE WELLNESS HIKE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On June 22, SZV Social & Health Insurances organized a team hike for its employees, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to promoting health and wellness among its employees.

As Sint Maarten’s social and health insurance provider, SZV understands and emphasizes the importance of fostering a healthy lifestyle within the community and among its employees. This hiking event is the latest initiative from our Human Resources Department aimed at enhancing employee well-being and transitioning towards a more people-centric culture.

The hike, which took place along one of the many trails of the Fleming Property in Cole Bay, was a resounding success. Employees enjoyed exploring the trail, taking in the scenery, and engaging in heart-healthy exercise. This event also provided a valuable opportunity for colleagues to connect outside the office, fostering stronger interpersonal relationships as a collective team.

“Your employees are one of your most important assets, and as an employer, SZV takes pride in the variety of tools, resources, and initiatives we have in place to stimulate a dynamic workplace culture and healthy work-life balance for our employees. Our previous health initiatives emphasized managing and preventing chronic illness and mental health awareness. This year, we are paying more attention to the importance of physical activity and expanding our health information topics based on our employee feedback and needs.” - SZV Management.